Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS.
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
RIVN opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $35.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.