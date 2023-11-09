Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

