Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

RCKT opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,177 shares of company stock valued at $323,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Get Our Latest Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.