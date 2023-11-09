Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %
RCKT opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,177 shares of company stock valued at $323,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.