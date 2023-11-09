SALT (SALT) Market Cap Reaches $3.82 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $23,020.92 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,692.29 or 0.99979775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001744 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03139985 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $27,643.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

