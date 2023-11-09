Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

