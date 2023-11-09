SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Announces Earnings Results

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

SEAS traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $45.81. 465,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,702. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,091 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

