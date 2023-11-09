Secret (SIE) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $6,479.51 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00147580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00023964 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002774 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 117.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00338527 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,585.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.