Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $278,296.08 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.50. 2,309,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,111. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.