SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SmartRent Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. SmartRent has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SmartRent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SmartRent by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

