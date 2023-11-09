Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.93. 2,727,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,101. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.