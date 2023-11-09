Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after buying an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,583. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

