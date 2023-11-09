SOLVE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.02 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $12.94 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

