Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.
Source Energy Services Stock Down 0.7 %
Source Energy Services stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,657.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.65. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.39.
About Source Energy Services
