Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

Source Energy Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Source Energy Services stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,657.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.65. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.39.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

About Source Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.