SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Increased by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

