Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SII opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $754.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprott by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sprott by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sprott by 9.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

