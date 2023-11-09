Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. On average, analysts expect Spruce Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 294,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
