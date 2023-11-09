Square Token (SQUA) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Square Token has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Square Token token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $43,176.42 and $2,539.03 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.02120255 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,910.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

