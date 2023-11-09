SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.68.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

