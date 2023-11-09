StockNews.com Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to “Buy”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get TTEC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 921,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. TTEC has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $726.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,914,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,316,000 after buying an additional 112,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 19.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 715,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,196,000 after buying an additional 114,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.