Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Tops $27.04 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $27.04 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,041,270,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,740,653 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

