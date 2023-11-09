Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 0.8% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.58. 911,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.74 and its 200 day moving average is $283.30. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $213.97 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.87.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

