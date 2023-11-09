Substratum Trading 83.9% Higher This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 83.9% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $8.21 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,692.29 or 0.99979775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036038 USD and is up 155.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.