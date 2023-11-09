Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPB
Superior Plus Price Performance
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Plus
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.