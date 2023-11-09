Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

TSE SPB traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,564. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.97. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

