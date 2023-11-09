Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share.
Synaptics Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 856,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,581. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $142.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,138 shares of company stock worth $1,621,319. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
