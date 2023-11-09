Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,203 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.11. 766,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

