Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,699 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $22,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRI

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.