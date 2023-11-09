Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $163.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.22. The company has a market cap of $441.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $166.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

