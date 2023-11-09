Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.95. 164,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.