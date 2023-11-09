Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,074 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $268,923,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $388.64. 1,186,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.79 and its 200 day moving average is $390.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

