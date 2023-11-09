Synovus Financial Corp Sells 20,633 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 543,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,651,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after buying an additional 1,198,518 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.04. 3,341,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

