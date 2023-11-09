Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,815 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $18,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGRO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after purchasing an additional 534,557 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 946,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,436,000 after acquiring an additional 430,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,468,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 187,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 69,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,085. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $622.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.