Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.15 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TPR stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. 4,049,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,151. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPR

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.