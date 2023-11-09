Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.15 EPS.
Tapestry Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of TPR stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. 4,049,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,151. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.08%.
Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
