TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.47. 1,096,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,949. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$66.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. In other news, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

