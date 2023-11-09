TD Securities Cuts Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $21.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.62% from the company’s previous close.

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,957. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.9% in the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

