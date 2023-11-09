The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,112.29

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,112.29 ($50.76) and traded as high as GBX 4,250 ($52.46). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,246 ($52.41), with a volume of 269,323 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BKG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($53.70) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.14) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,420.13 ($54.56).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,073.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,111.58.

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($49.66), for a total value of £124,954.38 ($154,245.62). Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.