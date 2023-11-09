The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Decreased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 1.1% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.14. 694,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,495. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

