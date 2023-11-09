The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.
Marcus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marcus has a payout ratio of 127.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 164.7%.
Marcus stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,598. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a P/E ratio of 254.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
