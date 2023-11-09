Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $21.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $10.04 on Thursday, hitting $444.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,823. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

