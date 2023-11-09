Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,814 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $23,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

TTE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 731,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

