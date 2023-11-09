TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.85%.

TIM Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TIMB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 448,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,886. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TIM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.1244 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in TIM by 2,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TIMB shares. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TIM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

