TomoChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.82 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003276 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $116.66 million and $29.82 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

