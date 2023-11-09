Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Topgolf Callaway Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $0.39-0.43 EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,660,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $76,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

