TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93, RTT News reports. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $31.00 to $32.94 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $31.00-$32.94 EPS.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $76.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $971.67. 419,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,602. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $598.00 and a twelve month high of $990.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $845.94.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $947.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

