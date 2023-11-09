Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.81. The company had a trading volume of 306,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,204. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.17. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.03 and a 12 month high of C$12.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.99.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.65 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.6303155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

