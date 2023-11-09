Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Turning Point Brands Trading Down 1.8 %
Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.93. 116,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,325. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
