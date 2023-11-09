Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.93. 116,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,325. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

About Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,037,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 287,337 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,847,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,796,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.