UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.51

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.51 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.43). UIL shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 36,327 shares.

UIL Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.37. The company has a market cap of £96.96 million, a PE ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 0.76.

UIL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,481.48%.

Insider Transactions at UIL

UIL Company Profile

In other news, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £23,966.40 ($29,584.50). Insiders own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

