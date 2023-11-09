Unity Biotechnology (UBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 10th.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Unity Biotechnology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 2.0 %

Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 25,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,313. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 28,706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $142,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

