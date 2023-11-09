Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

UTI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 103,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

