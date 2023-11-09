Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.68. 263,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

