Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 20.0% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $215.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,498. The stock has a market cap of $303.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

