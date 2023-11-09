Velas Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Velas has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and $1.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,520,296,114 coins and its circulating supply is 2,520,296,112 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

